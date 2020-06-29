All apartments in Gilbert
2475 S Sailors Court

2475 South Sailors Court · No Longer Available
Location

2475 South Sailors Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
elevator
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
This spacious, 3 bedroom with a loft will be ready March 15th! No detail has been overlooked, it has been tastefully done with neutral colored walls, carpet, and hardwood floors and wood blinds that together make this home bright and cheerful. All appliances are included. Wired for Direct TV and ADT security system and surround sound. The yard has a drip system and an automatic sprinkler system. Close to schools, shopping, freeway access and seconds away from San Tan Mall. Spectrum community amenities include 120 acres of open space and greenbelts, main park playground and sports fields, tennis court, full-size basketball courts, 2 sand volleyball courts, miles of intertwining trails, twelve tot lots, ramadas with bbq grills and a 3800 SF community center with a multi-purpose room. $55 application fee per adult, 4% tax/admin added to monthly rent, $150 one time set up fee, 1 small pet may be considered with an additional $300 pet deposit per pet. Refundable security deposit = to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 S Sailors Court have any available units?
2475 S Sailors Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 S Sailors Court have?
Some of 2475 S Sailors Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 S Sailors Court currently offering any rent specials?
2475 S Sailors Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 S Sailors Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2475 S Sailors Court is pet friendly.
Does 2475 S Sailors Court offer parking?
No, 2475 S Sailors Court does not offer parking.
Does 2475 S Sailors Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2475 S Sailors Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 S Sailors Court have a pool?
Yes, 2475 S Sailors Court has a pool.
Does 2475 S Sailors Court have accessible units?
No, 2475 S Sailors Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 S Sailors Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2475 S Sailors Court does not have units with dishwashers.
