2475 S Sailors Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool playground elevator basketball court

This spacious, 3 bedroom with a loft will be ready March 15th! No detail has been overlooked, it has been tastefully done with neutral colored walls, carpet, and hardwood floors and wood blinds that together make this home bright and cheerful. All appliances are included. Wired for Direct TV and ADT security system and surround sound. The yard has a drip system and an automatic sprinkler system. Close to schools, shopping, freeway access and seconds away from San Tan Mall. Spectrum community amenities include 120 acres of open space and greenbelts, main park playground and sports fields, tennis court, full-size basketball courts, 2 sand volleyball courts, miles of intertwining trails, twelve tot lots, ramadas with bbq grills and a 3800 SF community center with a multi-purpose room. $55 application fee per adult, 4% tax/admin added to monthly rent, $150 one time set up fee, 1 small pet may be considered with an additional $300 pet deposit per pet. Refundable security deposit = to one month's rent.