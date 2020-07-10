2456 S. Stuart Ave.

Amenities

Gilbert 4 Bed PLUS Loft - Lovey 4 Bedroom PLUS Loft 3 Bath home in Gilbert for Rent! Community offers a network of walking paths and trails to Playgrounds/Tot lots, basketball court and a volleyball court and more! 3 Bedrooms and loft on 2nd level. One bedroom and bath on 1st level. Large kitchen with Island. Great room floor plan. Formal dining and living room. Full master bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower. 2 car garage. RV gate. Excellent location! Close to 202, SanTan Mall, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Town Parks and much more. No Smoking. No cats. www.rcpmaz.com



