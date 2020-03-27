2421 E Lindrick Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning 4 bedroom home in the gorgeous community of Adora Trails in Gilbert! This home feels like new and has been very lightly lived in. Situated on a corner lot with North/South exposure, entry has large metal gate that opens to front door and 3rd car garage. Great room floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite counters, and walk in pantry. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. The Adora Trails community is right by school and has a community pool! Call today for easy showing!! Dogs Negotiable ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information