Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:26 AM

2421 E Lindrick Dr

2421 East Lindrick Drive · (877) 208-8776
Location

2421 East Lindrick Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom home in the gorgeous community of Adora Trails in Gilbert! This home feels like new and has been very lightly lived in. Situated on a corner lot with North/South exposure, entry has large metal gate that opens to front door and 3rd car garage. Great room floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite counters, and walk in pantry. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. The Adora Trails community is right by school and has a community pool! Call today for easy showing!! Dogs Negotiable ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 E Lindrick Dr have any available units?
2421 E Lindrick Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 E Lindrick Dr have?
Some of 2421 E Lindrick Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 E Lindrick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2421 E Lindrick Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 E Lindrick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 E Lindrick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2421 E Lindrick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2421 E Lindrick Dr does offer parking.
Does 2421 E Lindrick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 E Lindrick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 E Lindrick Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2421 E Lindrick Dr has a pool.
Does 2421 E Lindrick Dr have accessible units?
No, 2421 E Lindrick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 E Lindrick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 E Lindrick Dr has units with dishwashers.
