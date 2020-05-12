All apartments in Gilbert
240 W San Pedro Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

240 W San Pedro Ave

240 West San Pedro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

240 West San Pedro Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833661?source=marketing

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Gilbert. Beautiful Easy Cleaning the Wood Laminate Flooring in bedrooms!! Spacious home with a Wood Burning Fireplace and A large back yard. Close to downtown Gilbert, freeways and shopping.Rent for $1295, and $1295 Deposit.
>>NO CATS<<< One SMALL Dog Only, Owner approved, No Restricted breeds. Call for more Info 602-550-5058 but Email is faster. Email for all the details about the home and application process.
Crissy@flraz.com
Ready for move in May 29th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W San Pedro Ave have any available units?
240 W San Pedro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W San Pedro Ave have?
Some of 240 W San Pedro Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W San Pedro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
240 W San Pedro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W San Pedro Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 W San Pedro Ave is pet friendly.
Does 240 W San Pedro Ave offer parking?
Yes, 240 W San Pedro Ave offers parking.
Does 240 W San Pedro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W San Pedro Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W San Pedro Ave have a pool?
No, 240 W San Pedro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 240 W San Pedro Ave have accessible units?
No, 240 W San Pedro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W San Pedro Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 W San Pedro Ave has units with dishwashers.

