240 W San Pedro Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833661?source=marketing



Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Gilbert. Beautiful Easy Cleaning the Wood Laminate Flooring in bedrooms!! Spacious home with a Wood Burning Fireplace and A large back yard. Close to downtown Gilbert, freeways and shopping.Rent for $1295, and $1295 Deposit.

>>NO CATS<<< One SMALL Dog Only, Owner approved, No Restricted breeds. Call for more Info 602-550-5058 but Email is faster. Email for all the details about the home and application process.

Crissy@flraz.com

Ready for move in May 29th.