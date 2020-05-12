240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118

Amenities

4-bedroom condo with garage by downtown Gilbert - GREAT LOCATION by downtown Gilbert for this 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car garage condo builtin 2017 and lightly lived in. Gated community with 2 pools, gym, playground! Main level has 2-car garage & 1 master bedroom. Second level has great room, kitchen, 2nd master bedroom, large windows with a view of the Gilbert Water Tower. Balcony overlooks common area, volleyball court and tot lot play area. Third floor has loft, bedrooms and bathroom. This is in a prime location in Gilbert AND in the community. Walk or bike ride to downtown Gilbert restaurants. Water included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric only. $1900/month rent + 3.5% privilege use tax & tenant admin fee ($66.50) = $1966.50. Security/Cleaning deposit $2000. No pets preferred. $40 application fee per adult. Proof of income must show earnings of 3 times the rent. No past rental collections on credit report allowed. No smoking allowed. Call Travis to view 480-241-1621.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840717)