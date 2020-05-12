All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118

240 W Juniper Ave · (480) 329-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

240 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
4-bedroom condo with garage by downtown Gilbert - GREAT LOCATION by downtown Gilbert for this 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car garage condo builtin 2017 and lightly lived in. Gated community with 2 pools, gym, playground! Main level has 2-car garage & 1 master bedroom. Second level has great room, kitchen, 2nd master bedroom, large windows with a view of the Gilbert Water Tower. Balcony overlooks common area, volleyball court and tot lot play area. Third floor has loft, bedrooms and bathroom. This is in a prime location in Gilbert AND in the community. Walk or bike ride to downtown Gilbert restaurants. Water included in the rent. Tenant pays for electric only. $1900/month rent + 3.5% privilege use tax & tenant admin fee ($66.50) = $1966.50. Security/Cleaning deposit $2000. No pets preferred. $40 application fee per adult. Proof of income must show earnings of 3 times the rent. No past rental collections on credit report allowed. No smoking allowed. Call Travis to view 480-241-1621.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 have any available units?
240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 have?
Some of 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 currently offering any rent specials?
240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 pet-friendly?
No, 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 offer parking?
Yes, 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 does offer parking.
Does 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 have a pool?
Yes, 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 has a pool.
Does 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 have accessible units?
No, 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 240 W Juniper Ave Unit 1118?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity