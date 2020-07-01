2373 E LINDRICK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom plus a loft & 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home in highly desired Adora Trails Community. Gourmet kitchen has a spacious island, double wall oven and gas stove top that opens up to the family room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, seating area and private balcony. N/S exposure. AMAZING backyard includes, Large 9' deep pool with slide, basketball goal, low maintenance synthetic grass with in-ground tether ball, large covered patio with ceiling fan. NO PETS ALLOWED!