Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2373 E LINDRICK Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:25 PM

2373 E LINDRICK Drive

2373 East Lindrick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2373 East Lindrick Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom plus a loft & 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home in highly desired Adora Trails Community. Gourmet kitchen has a spacious island, double wall oven and gas stove top that opens up to the family room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, seating area and private balcony. N/S exposure. AMAZING backyard includes, Large 9' deep pool with slide, basketball goal, low maintenance synthetic grass with in-ground tether ball, large covered patio with ceiling fan. NO PETS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2373 E LINDRICK Drive have any available units?
2373 E LINDRICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2373 E LINDRICK Drive have?
Some of 2373 E LINDRICK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2373 E LINDRICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2373 E LINDRICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2373 E LINDRICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2373 E LINDRICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2373 E LINDRICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2373 E LINDRICK Drive offers parking.
Does 2373 E LINDRICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2373 E LINDRICK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2373 E LINDRICK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2373 E LINDRICK Drive has a pool.
Does 2373 E LINDRICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2373 E LINDRICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2373 E LINDRICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2373 E LINDRICK Drive has units with dishwashers.

