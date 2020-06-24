2326 East San Tan Drive

Amenities

Ready to move-in! Beautiful single level house in convenient Gilbert location. Newer (2018) carpet in all bedrooms! Laminate floor in living and family room. Good condition interior paint (2017). Spacious master bedroom with big walk-in closet. Open kitchen with granite countertop and stainless appliances including double-door refrigerator. Large backyard. Minutes from 202 and San Tan mall.



No cat, only one small dog can be considered. NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 per fee if approved.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.