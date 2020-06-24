All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2326 East San Tan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2326 East San Tan Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

2326 East San Tan Drive

2326 East San Tan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2326 East San Tan Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cottonwoods Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Ready to move-in! Beautiful single level house in convenient Gilbert location. Newer (2018) carpet in all bedrooms! Laminate floor in living and family room. Good condition interior paint (2017). Spacious master bedroom with big walk-in closet. Open kitchen with granite countertop and stainless appliances including double-door refrigerator. Large backyard. Minutes from 202 and San Tan mall.

No cat, only one small dog can be considered. NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 per fee if approved.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 East San Tan Drive have any available units?
2326 East San Tan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 East San Tan Drive have?
Some of 2326 East San Tan Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 East San Tan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2326 East San Tan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 East San Tan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2326 East San Tan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2326 East San Tan Drive offer parking?
No, 2326 East San Tan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2326 East San Tan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 East San Tan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 East San Tan Drive have a pool?
No, 2326 East San Tan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2326 East San Tan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2326 East San Tan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 East San Tan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 East San Tan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College