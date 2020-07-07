All apartments in Gilbert
231 East Stonebridge Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

231 East Stonebridge Drive

231 East Stonebridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 East Stonebridge Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonebridge Lakes Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
**OCCUPIED THROUGH FRIDAY APRIL 17th, 2020**

Check-out my 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1phdwQudGxB

Single-level, 2,300 sq. ft. 3 bedroom + office and 2 bathrooms with spacious 3 car garage in Stonebridge Lakes Estates near Gilbert Rd and Elliot Rd! Immaculate and freshly painted with tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings and private backyard with large patio. Bright functional kitchen with pantry looks out on backyard. 3 car garage has built-in storage. Spacious master bathroom boasts dual vanities, separate shower/tub, and walk-in closet. Small RV gate. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Community Pool and Park.

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,493.75, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 East Stonebridge Drive have any available units?
231 East Stonebridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 East Stonebridge Drive have?
Some of 231 East Stonebridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 East Stonebridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 East Stonebridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 East Stonebridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 East Stonebridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 231 East Stonebridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 231 East Stonebridge Drive offers parking.
Does 231 East Stonebridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 East Stonebridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 East Stonebridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 231 East Stonebridge Drive has a pool.
Does 231 East Stonebridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 East Stonebridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 East Stonebridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 East Stonebridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

