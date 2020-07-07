231 East Stonebridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

**OCCUPIED THROUGH FRIDAY APRIL 17th, 2020**



Check-out my 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1phdwQudGxB



Single-level, 2,300 sq. ft. 3 bedroom + office and 2 bathrooms with spacious 3 car garage in Stonebridge Lakes Estates near Gilbert Rd and Elliot Rd! Immaculate and freshly painted with tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings and private backyard with large patio. Bright functional kitchen with pantry looks out on backyard. 3 car garage has built-in storage. Spacious master bathroom boasts dual vanities, separate shower/tub, and walk-in closet. Small RV gate. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Community Pool and Park.



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,493.75, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.