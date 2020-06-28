All apartments in Gilbert
2296 S Nancy Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:18 AM

2296 S Nancy Ln

2296 S Nancy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2296 S Nancy Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
We cordially request: NO PETs for this NON-SMOKING rental (no smokers, please.)
The unit is available mid-September. Rent can start on October 1, 2019.
3 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms
1,945 Sq. Ft.
HERS Score: 58. Average Heating and Cooling Costs: $ 86 per builder (Woodside Homes)

$2.050 for this3bed/2.5bath brand-new Gilbert home near San Tan mall. Close to major shops, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, great schools!

The community heated pool for your enjoyment. Landscaping maintained by HOA ...
Terms:
No pets, non-smokers, please. One-year lease minimum. $2,050 per month, $2,500 Security ($2,200 is refundable, $300 is NON-refundable as cleaning fees.) Brand-new home crafted by Woodside Homes. First floor has upgraded kitchen with granite countertop, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room, family room, dining area and computer/work desk all on 1st level. 3 beds/2 baths & entertainment room on 2nd level. Beautiful and elegant clean white flat paint. Comfortable living with easy access to great schools, shopping and entertainment centers. We pay monthly HOA dues to cover landscaping maintenance, community heated pool and green areas. Tour/view and apply on or after September 12, 2019. Please text or call Ron (602) 910-8080 for details.
Below is the link to describe a similar home (next door house.)
https://www.woodsidehomes.com/arizona/floorplan-bungalows-at-cooley-station-residence-iii-lot-70-1080-7761

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2296 S Nancy Ln have any available units?
2296 S Nancy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2296 S Nancy Ln have?
Some of 2296 S Nancy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2296 S Nancy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2296 S Nancy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2296 S Nancy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2296 S Nancy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2296 S Nancy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2296 S Nancy Ln offers parking.
Does 2296 S Nancy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2296 S Nancy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2296 S Nancy Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2296 S Nancy Ln has a pool.
Does 2296 S Nancy Ln have accessible units?
No, 2296 S Nancy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2296 S Nancy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2296 S Nancy Ln has units with dishwashers.
