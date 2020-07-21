2295 E RANDALL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Walk into casual elegance... lots of arches, tons of windows, beautiful flooring w/diagonal tile, wood laminate & berber carpet. Large Master bedrm w/marble tile flooring & french door to pool. Luxurious bathrm w/glass block, linen closet, huge walk-in closet, garden tub & glass shower. Separate dining rm & living rm plus large family rm. Eat-in kitchen w/bay window, large walk-in pantry, island & cook-top. Manicured front & backyards w/grass. Huge backyard w/refreshing pool & lots of fruit trees! Landlord provides both pool service & chemicals plus landscaping! POOL IS NOT FENCED!! Three car garage! Great neighborhood & close to everything including including the elementary school in the subdivision! Just move in and start living!