All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2295 E RANDALL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2295 E RANDALL Road
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

2295 E RANDALL Road

2295 Randall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2295 Randall Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Walk into casual elegance... lots of arches, tons of windows, beautiful flooring w/diagonal tile, wood laminate & berber carpet. Large Master bedrm w/marble tile flooring & french door to pool. Luxurious bathrm w/glass block, linen closet, huge walk-in closet, garden tub & glass shower. Separate dining rm & living rm plus large family rm. Eat-in kitchen w/bay window, large walk-in pantry, island & cook-top. Manicured front & backyards w/grass. Huge backyard w/refreshing pool & lots of fruit trees! Landlord provides both pool service & chemicals plus landscaping! POOL IS NOT FENCED!! Three car garage! Great neighborhood & close to everything including including the elementary school in the subdivision! Just move in and start living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 E RANDALL Road have any available units?
2295 E RANDALL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 E RANDALL Road have?
Some of 2295 E RANDALL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 E RANDALL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2295 E RANDALL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 E RANDALL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2295 E RANDALL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2295 E RANDALL Road offer parking?
Yes, 2295 E RANDALL Road offers parking.
Does 2295 E RANDALL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 E RANDALL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 E RANDALL Road have a pool?
Yes, 2295 E RANDALL Road has a pool.
Does 2295 E RANDALL Road have accessible units?
No, 2295 E RANDALL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 E RANDALL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2295 E RANDALL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College