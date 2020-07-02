2287 E CATCLAW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like being on vacation. Living is easy in this impressive 1 story with vaulted ceilings and a sleek kitchen that flows to the dining room. This home sits on a well-proportioned lot . Located near top dining & shopping. This floor plan encompasses 4 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and. Lots of upgrades including fixtures, kitchen floors, & an epoxy garage floor, Embrace the spirit of peacefulness with a tranquil backyard complete with a fenced private pool, grotto, & water slide. Plenty of room for entertaining with built in seating & a fire-pit.