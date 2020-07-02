All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2287 E CATCLAW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2287 E CATCLAW Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

2287 E CATCLAW Street

2287 East Catclaw Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2287 East Catclaw Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like being on vacation. Living is easy in this impressive 1 story with vaulted ceilings and a sleek kitchen that flows to the dining room. This home sits on a well-proportioned lot . Located near top dining & shopping. This floor plan encompasses 4 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and. Lots of upgrades including fixtures, kitchen floors, & an epoxy garage floor, Embrace the spirit of peacefulness with a tranquil backyard complete with a fenced private pool, grotto, & water slide. Plenty of room for entertaining with built in seating & a fire-pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 E CATCLAW Street have any available units?
2287 E CATCLAW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2287 E CATCLAW Street have?
Some of 2287 E CATCLAW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 E CATCLAW Street currently offering any rent specials?
2287 E CATCLAW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 E CATCLAW Street pet-friendly?
No, 2287 E CATCLAW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2287 E CATCLAW Street offer parking?
Yes, 2287 E CATCLAW Street offers parking.
Does 2287 E CATCLAW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 E CATCLAW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 E CATCLAW Street have a pool?
Yes, 2287 E CATCLAW Street has a pool.
Does 2287 E CATCLAW Street have accessible units?
No, 2287 E CATCLAW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 E CATCLAW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2287 E CATCLAW Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College