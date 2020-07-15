2268 S AGNES Lane

Amenities

Newer Construction with Gorgeous Upgrades Throughout! 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with bonus room upstairs, nice size half bath downstairs. Neutral palette with tile throughout the downstairs and all bathrooms, carpet in the bedrooms and wood laminate upstairs. Kitchen features a large island with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances--all included, and subway tile backsplash. Office nook off the great room. Ceiling fans throughout to keep you comfortable and help with your energy bill. Spacious upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Community playground steps away. Located close to the 202, San Tan Mall, Dining. Don't wait, this one will rent fast! 2% Monthly Admin Fee, 1.5% City Rental Tax