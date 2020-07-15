All apartments in Gilbert
2268 S AGNES Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

2268 S AGNES Lane

2268 South Agnes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2268 South Agnes Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Newer Construction with Gorgeous Upgrades Throughout! 3 bedroom and 2 full baths with bonus room upstairs, nice size half bath downstairs. Neutral palette with tile throughout the downstairs and all bathrooms, carpet in the bedrooms and wood laminate upstairs. Kitchen features a large island with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances--all included, and subway tile backsplash. Office nook off the great room. Ceiling fans throughout to keep you comfortable and help with your energy bill. Spacious upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Community playground steps away. Located close to the 202, San Tan Mall, Dining. Don't wait, this one will rent fast! 2% Monthly Admin Fee, 1.5% City Rental Tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 S AGNES Lane have any available units?
2268 S AGNES Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2268 S AGNES Lane have?
Some of 2268 S AGNES Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 S AGNES Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2268 S AGNES Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 S AGNES Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2268 S AGNES Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2268 S AGNES Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2268 S AGNES Lane offers parking.
Does 2268 S AGNES Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2268 S AGNES Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 S AGNES Lane have a pool?
No, 2268 S AGNES Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2268 S AGNES Lane have accessible units?
No, 2268 S AGNES Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 S AGNES Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2268 S AGNES Lane has units with dishwashers.
