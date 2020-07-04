All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:15 PM

2263 South Annie Lane

2263 South Annie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2263 South Annie Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
**Washer and dryer will be installed soon!**

This 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom floor plan has a perfectly placed kitchen that opens the great room and dining area there is even one bedroom downstairs. Gorgeous dark cabinets throughout, spacious kitchen w/ granite, gas cooktop & wall oven, Stainless steel appliances, two-toned paint and window coverings, elegant floors complete this dream home. Side yard is perfect size for relaxing and enjoying the Arizona nights. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 South Annie Lane have any available units?
2263 South Annie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 South Annie Lane have?
Some of 2263 South Annie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 South Annie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2263 South Annie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 South Annie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 South Annie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2263 South Annie Lane offer parking?
No, 2263 South Annie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2263 South Annie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 South Annie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 South Annie Lane have a pool?
No, 2263 South Annie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2263 South Annie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2263 South Annie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 South Annie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2263 South Annie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

