2263 South Annie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

**Washer and dryer will be installed soon!**



This 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom floor plan has a perfectly placed kitchen that opens the great room and dining area there is even one bedroom downstairs. Gorgeous dark cabinets throughout, spacious kitchen w/ granite, gas cooktop & wall oven, Stainless steel appliances, two-toned paint and window coverings, elegant floors complete this dream home. Side yard is perfect size for relaxing and enjoying the Arizona nights. Close to great food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.