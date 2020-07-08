All apartments in Gilbert
2260 S SOUTHWIND DR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2260 S SOUTHWIND DR

2260 South Southwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2260 South Southwind Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashland Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
media room
Splendid Designer 4 bed 2 bath House in Ashland Ranch - Lovely designer touches throughout including staggered tile, designer paint,remodeled bathrooms!Single level 2035sq.ft home .It features 4 bedrooms , 2 baths, formal living/dining & spacious family room with built-in custom media center. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, soaring ceilings, plenty of cabinet space, & eat in nook. Kitchen overlooks family room for that perfect aura.Lush backyard with mature trees & neighbors on only one side! Neighborhood park & elementary school within community are just a short walk away! Enjoy the conveniences of nearby San Tan Village Mall & 202. This community offers three playgrounds for kids ! Your search for the best family home in the heart of Gilbert ends here!

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT/call Jennifer with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

Rental Tax 1.5%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3414588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR have any available units?
2260 S SOUTHWIND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR have?
Some of 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR currently offering any rent specials?
2260 S SOUTHWIND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR is pet friendly.
Does 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR offer parking?
No, 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR does not offer parking.
Does 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR have a pool?
No, 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR does not have a pool.
Does 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR have accessible units?
No, 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 S SOUTHWIND DR does not have units with dishwashers.

