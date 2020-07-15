All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2258 S WALLRADE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2258 S WALLRADE Lane
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

2258 S WALLRADE Lane

2258 South Wallrade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2258 South Wallrade Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2018-built Woodside home is MOVE-IN READY! Its a beautiful single family home and it can be your's to rent. With 4 large bedrooms and a loft, there is plenty of room for everyone. The downstairs bedroom has an adjacent full bathroom. The kitchen has granite counters, large island with sink, stainless steel appliances and is open to the eat-in dining area and family room. The master bedroom/bathroom, two other bedrooms, a loft, hall bathroom and laundry are upstairs. Master bath has separate tub/shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. There is a two-car garage, private covered patio and side yard, and pre-plumbing for soft-water. Short walk to Splash-Pad. Outstanding schools and close to shopping dining and Loop 202 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 S WALLRADE Lane have any available units?
2258 S WALLRADE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2258 S WALLRADE Lane have?
Some of 2258 S WALLRADE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 S WALLRADE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2258 S WALLRADE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 S WALLRADE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2258 S WALLRADE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2258 S WALLRADE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2258 S WALLRADE Lane offers parking.
Does 2258 S WALLRADE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2258 S WALLRADE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 S WALLRADE Lane have a pool?
No, 2258 S WALLRADE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2258 S WALLRADE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2258 S WALLRADE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 S WALLRADE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 S WALLRADE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College