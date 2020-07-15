2258 S WALLRADE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2018-built Woodside home is MOVE-IN READY! Its a beautiful single family home and it can be your's to rent. With 4 large bedrooms and a loft, there is plenty of room for everyone. The downstairs bedroom has an adjacent full bathroom. The kitchen has granite counters, large island with sink, stainless steel appliances and is open to the eat-in dining area and family room. The master bedroom/bathroom, two other bedrooms, a loft, hall bathroom and laundry are upstairs. Master bath has separate tub/shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. There is a two-car garage, private covered patio and side yard, and pre-plumbing for soft-water. Short walk to Splash-Pad. Outstanding schools and close to shopping dining and Loop 202 freeway.