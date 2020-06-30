2255 S PONDEROSA Drive

Amenities

No Application Fees!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Gilbert home. This home features tile throughout the downstairs. The spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and all appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer). The master bedroom is located upstairs and features a nicely sized master bathroom with a walk-in closet. The backyard is fenced with gravel/stone throughout yard and also has a covered patio. The Community features a great biking/walking path and a community pool! Don't miss out on this fantastic Gilbert home!!!