All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2255 S PONDEROSA Drive
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

2255 S PONDEROSA Drive

2255 South Ponderosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2255 South Ponderosa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
No Application Fees!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Gilbert home. This home features tile throughout the downstairs. The spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and all appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer). The master bedroom is located upstairs and features a nicely sized master bathroom with a walk-in closet. The backyard is fenced with gravel/stone throughout yard and also has a covered patio. The Community features a great biking/walking path and a community pool! Don't miss out on this fantastic Gilbert home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive have any available units?
2255 S PONDEROSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive have?
Some of 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2255 S PONDEROSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive offers parking.
Does 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive has a pool.
Does 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 S PONDEROSA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College