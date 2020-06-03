All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

2253 S JACANA Lane

2253 South Jacana Lane · (602) 999-7340
Location

2253 South Jacana Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2067 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
This location is everything. Close to Shopping, 202 San Tan Freeway, Gateway Airport and ASU Polytechnic Campus. This Large 3 Bedroom home has over 2000 square feet, 2.5 baths and a large loft area. A perfect place for office or game room. It comes with all appliances, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. It has Honeywell thermostats for energy efficiency, a 2 car garage with wifi enabled opener and electronic keypad door locks. A spacious and open floor plan and a . maintenance free back yard.The community has a playground, basketball court and community swimming pool. Take a look and don't let this opportunitypass you by. Lease this recently build home and call it your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 S JACANA Lane have any available units?
2253 S JACANA Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 S JACANA Lane have?
Some of 2253 S JACANA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 S JACANA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2253 S JACANA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 S JACANA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2253 S JACANA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2253 S JACANA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2253 S JACANA Lane does offer parking.
Does 2253 S JACANA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 S JACANA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 S JACANA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2253 S JACANA Lane has a pool.
Does 2253 S JACANA Lane have accessible units?
No, 2253 S JACANA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 S JACANA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 S JACANA Lane has units with dishwashers.
