2253 S JACANA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool garage internet access

This location is everything. Close to Shopping, 202 San Tan Freeway, Gateway Airport and ASU Polytechnic Campus. This Large 3 Bedroom home has over 2000 square feet, 2.5 baths and a large loft area. A perfect place for office or game room. It comes with all appliances, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer. It has Honeywell thermostats for energy efficiency, a 2 car garage with wifi enabled opener and electronic keypad door locks. A spacious and open floor plan and a . maintenance free back yard.The community has a playground, basketball court and community swimming pool. Take a look and don't let this opportunitypass you by. Lease this recently build home and call it your own.