Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Coming Soon- Available April 8th! Immaculate Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom Lyons Gate Rental Opportunity! Located Just Minutes from the Seemingly Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment of the San Tan Village Complex and Surround Area, All with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Updated Photos Coming Soon! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets