2159 E GALILEO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Come check out this gorgeous home in Adora Trails! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a Den! Wide spacious hallways, 10FT ceilings, nice great room floor plan with formal dining and breakfast nook. Kitchen has granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, large kitchen island, pendent lighting and lots of natural sunlight in great room. Backyard with oasis feel, fully paved, lots of tropical trees, chimney and a built in BBQ. Great home for entertaining! Also don't forget the resort style living with the community pool, gym, picnic area, fishing and rooms for birthday party's or events. Gym also has a daycare facility. Don't let this home pass you by! Landlord will include fridge, washer/dryer which are not currently in property.