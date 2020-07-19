All apartments in Gilbert
2159 E GALILEO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2159 E GALILEO Drive

2159 E Galileo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2159 E Galileo Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Come check out this gorgeous home in Adora Trails! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a Den! Wide spacious hallways, 10FT ceilings, nice great room floor plan with formal dining and breakfast nook. Kitchen has granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, large kitchen island, pendent lighting and lots of natural sunlight in great room. Backyard with oasis feel, fully paved, lots of tropical trees, chimney and a built in BBQ. Great home for entertaining! Also don't forget the resort style living with the community pool, gym, picnic area, fishing and rooms for birthday party's or events. Gym also has a daycare facility. Don't let this home pass you by! Landlord will include fridge, washer/dryer which are not currently in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 E GALILEO Drive have any available units?
2159 E GALILEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2159 E GALILEO Drive have?
Some of 2159 E GALILEO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 E GALILEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2159 E GALILEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 E GALILEO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2159 E GALILEO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2159 E GALILEO Drive offer parking?
No, 2159 E GALILEO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2159 E GALILEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2159 E GALILEO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 E GALILEO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2159 E GALILEO Drive has a pool.
Does 2159 E GALILEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2159 E GALILEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 E GALILEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 E GALILEO Drive has units with dishwashers.
