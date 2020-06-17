All apartments in Gilbert
2058 S SETON Avenue
2058 S SETON Avenue

2058 South Seton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2058 South Seton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful modern contemporary home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a 2 Car Garage. There is a large dining room with a newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is the master bedroom with his and hers closets, a large bathroom with a oversized vanity and private bathroom area. The backyard has a private patio area. The community features a pool, sports court and walking paths. Great location with easy access to highway, shopping, theaters, restaurants, and schools.Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2058 S SETON Avenue have any available units?
2058 S SETON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2058 S SETON Avenue have?
Some of 2058 S SETON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058 S SETON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2058 S SETON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2058 S SETON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2058 S SETON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2058 S SETON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2058 S SETON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2058 S SETON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2058 S SETON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2058 S SETON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2058 S SETON Avenue has a pool.
Does 2058 S SETON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2058 S SETON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2058 S SETON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2058 S SETON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
