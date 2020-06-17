2058 S SETON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful modern contemporary home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a 2 Car Garage. There is a large dining room with a newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is the master bedroom with his and hers closets, a large bathroom with a oversized vanity and private bathroom area. The backyard has a private patio area. The community features a pool, sports court and walking paths. Great location with easy access to highway, shopping, theaters, restaurants, and schools.Available now.