Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2032 South Swan Drive

2032 South Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2032 South Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gateway Village

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3D TOUR LINK BELOW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wbnjKHfGYJ1

Charming 1284 sqft 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home off of Power and Ray. Home is located near shopping, freeways and restaurants. Hurry this one won't last

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 South Swan Drive have any available units?
2032 South Swan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2032 South Swan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2032 South Swan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 South Swan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2032 South Swan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2032 South Swan Drive offer parking?
No, 2032 South Swan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2032 South Swan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 South Swan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 South Swan Drive have a pool?
No, 2032 South Swan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2032 South Swan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2032 South Swan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 South Swan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 South Swan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 South Swan Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2032 South Swan Drive has units with air conditioning.
