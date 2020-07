Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Nice quite ,well kept neighborhood. No smoking in house. 3 Bedroom, on corner lot , large backyard. The efficient layout of this home makes feel larger, so close, only 2 minutes walk to park & 5 minutes to elementary school. Tenants right required permission to show call listing Agent . currently no lock box.