Last updated January 15 2020

1938 South Sandstone Street

1938 South Sandstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

1938 South Sandstone Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home in Gilbert Ranch! This home features vaulted ceilings, neutral two-tone paint, and split floor plan. Walk inside to the formal living/dining room. You will love the modern open kitchen with its stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and white cabinetry. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, and private toilet room. The huge backyard has covered patio with huge grass area. Landscaping and pest control INCLUDED!!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 South Sandstone Street have any available units?
1938 South Sandstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1938 South Sandstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1938 South Sandstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 South Sandstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 1938 South Sandstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1938 South Sandstone Street offer parking?
No, 1938 South Sandstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 1938 South Sandstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 South Sandstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 South Sandstone Street have a pool?
No, 1938 South Sandstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1938 South Sandstone Street have accessible units?
No, 1938 South Sandstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 South Sandstone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 South Sandstone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 South Sandstone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 South Sandstone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
