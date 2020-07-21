1938 South Sandstone Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

3 Bed / 2 Bath Home in Gilbert Ranch! This home features vaulted ceilings, neutral two-tone paint, and split floor plan. Walk inside to the formal living/dining room. You will love the modern open kitchen with its stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and white cabinetry. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, and private toilet room. The huge backyard has covered patio with huge grass area. Landscaping and pest control INCLUDED!!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.