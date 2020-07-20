All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1919 S. Tucana Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1919 S. Tucana Ln.
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:41 PM

1919 S. Tucana Ln.

1919 South Tucana Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1919 South Tucana Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features a Great Room Floor plan with a beautiful Eat-in-Kitchen that offer granite counter tops and black & stainless steel appliances. Custom 16 inch floor tile, ceiling fans and neutral paint throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs. Easy to maintain landscaping. This home is in a great location, backs up to a greenbelt with only one neighbor.
Property Available 7/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1085
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No Cats, 1 Dog Only (40lbs or Under)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 7/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 S. Tucana Ln. have any available units?
1919 S. Tucana Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 S. Tucana Ln. have?
Some of 1919 S. Tucana Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 S. Tucana Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 S. Tucana Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 S. Tucana Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 S. Tucana Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1919 S. Tucana Ln. offer parking?
No, 1919 S. Tucana Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1919 S. Tucana Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 S. Tucana Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 S. Tucana Ln. have a pool?
No, 1919 S. Tucana Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1919 S. Tucana Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1919 S. Tucana Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 S. Tucana Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 S. Tucana Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College