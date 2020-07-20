1919 S. Tucana Ln.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features a Great Room Floor plan with a beautiful Eat-in-Kitchen that offer granite counter tops and black & stainless steel appliances. Custom 16 inch floor tile, ceiling fans and neutral paint throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs. Easy to maintain landscaping. This home is in a great location, backs up to a greenbelt with only one neighbor.

Property Available 7/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1085

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No Cats, 1 Dog Only (40lbs or Under)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 7/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.