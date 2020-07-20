All apartments in Gilbert
1875 S SETON Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1875 S SETON Avenue

1875 South Seton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1875 South Seton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus den is almost 2400 square feet and overlooks the beautiful greenbelt. The home features large open kitchen with upgraded cherry wood cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range, Large Pantry. 18'' tile and upgraded carpet throughout the home. Two master suites upstairs, loft area, den downstairs. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Water softener, wood faux blinds and washer & dryer included. Community amenities include 2 pools, basketball courts, Volleyball courts, covered Ramada's with barbecue grills. Several tot lots just a few steps from this outstanding home. The home is only minutes away from shopping, freeways, hospitals and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 S SETON Avenue have any available units?
1875 S SETON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 S SETON Avenue have?
Some of 1875 S SETON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 S SETON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1875 S SETON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 S SETON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1875 S SETON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1875 S SETON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1875 S SETON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1875 S SETON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1875 S SETON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 S SETON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1875 S SETON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1875 S SETON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1875 S SETON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 S SETON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 S SETON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
