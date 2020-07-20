1875 S SETON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

This 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus den is almost 2400 square feet and overlooks the beautiful greenbelt. The home features large open kitchen with upgraded cherry wood cabinets. Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range, Large Pantry. 18'' tile and upgraded carpet throughout the home. Two master suites upstairs, loft area, den downstairs. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Water softener, wood faux blinds and washer & dryer included. Community amenities include 2 pools, basketball courts, Volleyball courts, covered Ramada's with barbecue grills. Several tot lots just a few steps from this outstanding home. The home is only minutes away from shopping, freeways, hospitals and schools.