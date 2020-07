Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2-story, 4-bedroom (1 bedroom and bathroom are downstairs), 4-bath home with 2-car garage in Lyons Gate. New carpet and interior and exterior paint. Lots of storage in the kitchen, which is part of the open great room. Many upgrades throughout. Enjoy the community pool and parks. Tenant pays 1.8% rental tax monthly and 1-time $95 admin fee. No text messages!