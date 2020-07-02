1843 E Carla Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sharp property in a great location! 1 mile to the San Tan Mall. The 202 freeway has two ramps very close by. Grocery, shopping, medical, restaurants, fast food, all close by this fantastic property. Highly upgraded Samsung appliances will stay for you to use including the front load washer and dryer. Nice sized master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. 1 bedroom and bath split off near the front of the house with the 3rd room having double doors right off the family room. Currently owner occupied home so it's in very sharp condition. Easy to care for landscaping with a small patch of grass in the backyard to enjoy.