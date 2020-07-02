All apartments in Gilbert
1843 E Carla Vista Drive

1843 East Carla Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1843 East Carla Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sharp property in a great location! 1 mile to the San Tan Mall. The 202 freeway has two ramps very close by. Grocery, shopping, medical, restaurants, fast food, all close by this fantastic property. Highly upgraded Samsung appliances will stay for you to use including the front load washer and dryer. Nice sized master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. 1 bedroom and bath split off near the front of the house with the 3rd room having double doors right off the family room. Currently owner occupied home so it's in very sharp condition. Easy to care for landscaping with a small patch of grass in the backyard to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 E Carla Vista Drive have any available units?
1843 E Carla Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 E Carla Vista Drive have?
Some of 1843 E Carla Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 E Carla Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1843 E Carla Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 E Carla Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1843 E Carla Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1843 E Carla Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1843 E Carla Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1843 E Carla Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1843 E Carla Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 E Carla Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1843 E Carla Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1843 E Carla Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1843 E Carla Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 E Carla Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 E Carla Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

