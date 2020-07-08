1836 S Sailors Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single-Level Ashland Ranch Rental Opportunity! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Ashland Ranch features Three Community Parks with Playgrounds, Sports Courts, Grass Areas and more! This TW Lewis Home Sits on Spacious(11K+SQFT) Lot with 3 Car Garage. Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Convenient Half Bath, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash, Island and Breakfast Nook, Living Room with Fireplace, Split Foorplan with Impressive Master Suite Including Patio Exit, Double Vanities. Separate Shower/Soaker Tub, HUGE Walk In Closet and the list goes on! . $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. Owners will consider single dog (Minimum of 1 year old and current on shots). Pet Fee will Apply