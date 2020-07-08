All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1836 S Sailors Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1836 S Sailors Way
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

1836 S Sailors Way

1836 South Sailors Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1836 South Sailors Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashland Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single-Level Ashland Ranch Rental Opportunity! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Ashland Ranch features Three Community Parks with Playgrounds, Sports Courts, Grass Areas and more! This TW Lewis Home Sits on Spacious(11K+SQFT) Lot with 3 Car Garage. Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Perfect Mix of Carpet/Tile, Convenient Half Bath, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash, Island and Breakfast Nook, Living Room with Fireplace, Split Foorplan with Impressive Master Suite Including Patio Exit, Double Vanities. Separate Shower/Soaker Tub, HUGE Walk In Closet and the list goes on! . $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. Owners will consider single dog (Minimum of 1 year old and current on shots). Pet Fee will Apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 S Sailors Way have any available units?
1836 S Sailors Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 S Sailors Way have?
Some of 1836 S Sailors Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 S Sailors Way currently offering any rent specials?
1836 S Sailors Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 S Sailors Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 S Sailors Way is pet friendly.
Does 1836 S Sailors Way offer parking?
Yes, 1836 S Sailors Way offers parking.
Does 1836 S Sailors Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 S Sailors Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 S Sailors Way have a pool?
No, 1836 S Sailors Way does not have a pool.
Does 1836 S Sailors Way have accessible units?
No, 1836 S Sailors Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 S Sailors Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 S Sailors Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College