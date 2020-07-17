1785 S Balboa Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spacious two-story 3 bedroom 2. 5 bath home in prime Gilbert location! Just off the 202 and 1 mile from the San Tan Village Mall! Features include an upgraded kitchen, two-tone paint, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Nice size master bedroom with sitting area, two closets, and a full master bath. Upstairs laundry. Tile in all the right places. Sliding doors lead out to the paver patio with pergola & grassy area. Two car garage. Lyon's gate offers community pools, playgrounds, and sports courts.



Pets: NO PETS



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package.Â https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.