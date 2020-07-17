All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

1785 S Balboa Dr

1785 South Balboa Street · (480) 518-9910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1785 South Balboa Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious two-story 3 bedroom 2. 5 bath home in prime Gilbert location! Just off the 202 and 1 mile from the San Tan Village Mall! Features include an upgraded kitchen, two-tone paint, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Nice size master bedroom with sitting area, two closets, and a full master bath. Upstairs laundry. Tile in all the right places. Sliding doors lead out to the paver patio with pergola & grassy area. Two car garage. Lyon's gate offers community pools, playgrounds, and sports courts.

Pets: NO PETS

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package.Â https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 S Balboa Dr have any available units?
1785 S Balboa Dr has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 S Balboa Dr have?
Some of 1785 S Balboa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 S Balboa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1785 S Balboa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 S Balboa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1785 S Balboa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1785 S Balboa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1785 S Balboa Dr offers parking.
Does 1785 S Balboa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 S Balboa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 S Balboa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1785 S Balboa Dr has a pool.
Does 1785 S Balboa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1785 S Balboa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 S Balboa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 S Balboa Dr has units with dishwashers.
