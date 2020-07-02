1765 South Reseda Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large home in Lyons Gate community. Perfect upgrades throughout including granite counter tops, upgraded fixtures, staggered crown molding cabinets, built in kitchen aid fridge, gas cook top. The living room features a rock trimmed fireplace and built in entertainment center. The master bedroom features a fireplace with sitting area and the back bedroom is a Jr. Suite complete with walk in closet and full bathroom.

Property Available 5/15/2020



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1795

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 pet only

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.