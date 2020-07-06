All apartments in Gilbert
1736 E Joseph Way

1736 East Joseph Way · No Longer Available
Location

1736 East Joseph Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location Location! Great Gilbert Home For Rent - Property Id: 182246

This is that rare rental that you don't find often! Amazing location on great corner lot and close to the community pool in Gilbert near shopping, restaurants and the 202 is less than a mile away. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, laminate hardwood floor downstairs and high quality carpet upstairs. Great open floor plan downstairs and all the room you need for your family upstairs with 4 nice sized bedrooms. Big master bedroom with dual sinks and huge garden tub. Enjoy the very low maintenance yard with decorative pavers and community pool! Front yard is taken care of by HOA. Families only. Sorry no roommate situations, Small dogs under 30 pounds or cats with $150 non-refundable deposit per pet. See video of the home here on Youtube: https://youtu.be/pZ9B5cyH8M8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182246p
Property Id 182246

(RLNE5345559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 E Joseph Way have any available units?
1736 E Joseph Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 E Joseph Way have?
Some of 1736 E Joseph Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 E Joseph Way currently offering any rent specials?
1736 E Joseph Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 E Joseph Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 E Joseph Way is pet friendly.
Does 1736 E Joseph Way offer parking?
No, 1736 E Joseph Way does not offer parking.
Does 1736 E Joseph Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 E Joseph Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 E Joseph Way have a pool?
Yes, 1736 E Joseph Way has a pool.
Does 1736 E Joseph Way have accessible units?
No, 1736 E Joseph Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 E Joseph Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 E Joseph Way has units with dishwashers.

