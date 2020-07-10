1723 E Erie St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Val Vista Drive & Williams Field Road

Bedrooms: 3 + Den

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,655

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom single level home in the heart of Gilbert. This home features many upgrades including vaulted ceilings, two tone paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds and tile flooring in all living areas and wood laminate flooring in each bedroom. Large kitchen features island, separate pantry, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and backyard access. Washing machine and dryer included and easy to maintain desert landscaped yard. Close to San Tan Mall, shopping restaurants and schools.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.