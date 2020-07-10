All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1723 E Erie St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

1723 E Erie St

1723 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1723 East Erie Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Val Vista Drive & Williams Field Road
Bedrooms: 3 + Den
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,655
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom single level home in the heart of Gilbert. This home features many upgrades including vaulted ceilings, two tone paint, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds and tile flooring in all living areas and wood laminate flooring in each bedroom. Large kitchen features island, separate pantry, ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and backyard access. Washing machine and dryer included and easy to maintain desert landscaped yard. Close to San Tan Mall, shopping restaurants and schools.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 E Erie St have any available units?
1723 E Erie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 E Erie St have?
Some of 1723 E Erie St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 E Erie St currently offering any rent specials?
1723 E Erie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 E Erie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 E Erie St is pet friendly.
Does 1723 E Erie St offer parking?
No, 1723 E Erie St does not offer parking.
Does 1723 E Erie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 E Erie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 E Erie St have a pool?
No, 1723 E Erie St does not have a pool.
Does 1723 E Erie St have accessible units?
No, 1723 E Erie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 E Erie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 E Erie St has units with dishwashers.

