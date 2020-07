Amenities

1711 E. Redfield Rd Available 05/15/20 AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - IMMACULATE HOME W/SECURITY SYSTEM, VAULTED CEILINGS, TILE IN ENTRY WAY AND KITCHEN, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SOFT WATER AND RO SYSTEM, GAS FIREPLACE, BUILT IN SPEAKERS IN LIVING ROOM, PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN ALL BEDROOMS, LARGE EXTENDED BACK PATIO, BEAUTIFUL FRONT AND BACK DESERT LANDSCAPING. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



