Gilbert, AZ
1710 W. Houston Ave.
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1710 W. Houston Ave.

1710 West Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1710 West Houston Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
El Dorado Lakes Golf Community

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
1710 W. Houston Ave. Available 07/12/19 Gilbert Home - 5 Bed + Den & 2.75 Bath With Beautiful Pebble Teck Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 12, 2019

Great Gilbert Location - 2,729 Square Feet, 5 Bedroom - 2.75 Bathrooms + Huge 17x10 Den - Sparkling Fenced Pebble Tec Pool W/Full Pool Service Included - Large Covered Patio - Vaulted Ceilings - Kitchen Island - Nice Tile in All the Right Places - Master Bathroom Has Separate Shower and Garden Tub - Separate Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room - Landscaping Service Included

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave - Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Only.

DIRECTION: McQUEEN & GUADALUPE - West on Guadalupe, North on El Dorado, East on San Pedro, North on Jackson, East on Houston to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Gilbert

SCHOOLS: Playa de Ray, Mesquite Jr. Mesquite High

$2,195.00 Rent + 1.5% Gilbert City Tax\
$2,195.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE4211682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 W. Houston Ave. have any available units?
1710 W. Houston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 W. Houston Ave. have?
Some of 1710 W. Houston Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 W. Houston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1710 W. Houston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 W. Houston Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1710 W. Houston Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1710 W. Houston Ave. offer parking?
No, 1710 W. Houston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1710 W. Houston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 W. Houston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 W. Houston Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1710 W. Houston Ave. has a pool.
Does 1710 W. Houston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1710 W. Houston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 W. Houston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 W. Houston Ave. has units with dishwashers.
