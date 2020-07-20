Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

1710 W. Houston Ave. Available 07/12/19 Gilbert Home - 5 Bed + Den & 2.75 Bath With Beautiful Pebble Teck Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 12, 2019



Great Gilbert Location - 2,729 Square Feet, 5 Bedroom - 2.75 Bathrooms + Huge 17x10 Den - Sparkling Fenced Pebble Tec Pool W/Full Pool Service Included - Large Covered Patio - Vaulted Ceilings - Kitchen Island - Nice Tile in All the Right Places - Master Bathroom Has Separate Shower and Garden Tub - Separate Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room - Landscaping Service Included



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave - Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Only.



DIRECTION: McQUEEN & GUADALUPE - West on Guadalupe, North on El Dorado, East on San Pedro, North on Jackson, East on Houston to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Gilbert



SCHOOLS: Playa de Ray, Mesquite Jr. Mesquite High



$2,195.00 Rent + 1.5% Gilbert City Tax\

$2,195.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non Refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



