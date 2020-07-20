1710 W. Houston Ave.

Amenities
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 12, 2019
Great Gilbert Location - 2,729 Square Feet, 5 Bedroom - 2.75 Bathrooms + Huge 17x10 Den - Sparkling Fenced Pebble Tec Pool W/Full Pool Service Included - Large Covered Patio - Vaulted Ceilings - Kitchen Island - Nice Tile in All the Right Places - Master Bathroom Has Separate Shower and Garden Tub - Separate Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room - Landscaping Service Included
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave - Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Only.
DIRECTION: McQUEEN & GUADALUPE - West on Guadalupe, North on El Dorado, East on San Pedro, North on Jackson, East on Houston to Property.
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Gilbert
SCHOOLS: Playa de Ray, Mesquite Jr. Mesquite High
$2,195.00 Rent + 1.5% Gilbert City Tax\
$2,195.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18
