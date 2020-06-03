1707 E MILKY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fee! Beautiful 4 bd 2.5 bth Gilbert Home. The kitchen is great for entertaining with an eat at bar and the 2 tier island. Granite counter tops, walk in pantry and stainless-steel dishwasher, microwave and ceramic glass top range. Living/dining room offers laminate floors, vaulted ceiling and large windows. Separate Family room with a gas fireplace, ceiling fan and upgraded blinds. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet. ceiling fans and 2nd closet. 3 more bedrooms and 2nd full bath upstairs. Huge backyard with large covered patio, 2 separate paver patio areas, gazebo. Yard has been wired with outlets all around, ceiling fans on patio and gazebo, flood lights and many more great features. Close to 202, San Tan Village Mall.