Gilbert, AZ
1707 E MILKY Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1707 E MILKY Way

1707 East Milky Way Street · No Longer Available
Location

1707 East Milky Way Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fee! Beautiful 4 bd 2.5 bth Gilbert Home. The kitchen is great for entertaining with an eat at bar and the 2 tier island. Granite counter tops, walk in pantry and stainless-steel dishwasher, microwave and ceramic glass top range. Living/dining room offers laminate floors, vaulted ceiling and large windows. Separate Family room with a gas fireplace, ceiling fan and upgraded blinds. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet. ceiling fans and 2nd closet. 3 more bedrooms and 2nd full bath upstairs. Huge backyard with large covered patio, 2 separate paver patio areas, gazebo. Yard has been wired with outlets all around, ceiling fans on patio and gazebo, flood lights and many more great features. Close to 202, San Tan Village Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 E MILKY Way have any available units?
1707 E MILKY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 E MILKY Way have?
Some of 1707 E MILKY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 E MILKY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1707 E MILKY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 E MILKY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1707 E MILKY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1707 E MILKY Way offer parking?
Yes, 1707 E MILKY Way does offer parking.
Does 1707 E MILKY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 E MILKY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 E MILKY Way have a pool?
No, 1707 E MILKY Way does not have a pool.
Does 1707 E MILKY Way have accessible units?
No, 1707 E MILKY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 E MILKY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 E MILKY Way has units with dishwashers.
