1697 S FOLLETT Way

VIDEO TOUR OF HOME - Click on Virtual Tour link to the right of the photos tab. --- This brand-new home, built 2020 and never lived in before, is located in Shea Homes newest community of Compass at Recker Point. This large 3-bedroom with loft area, 2.5 bath home features a spacious great room, an upgraded kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, Quartz countertops and designer flooring. The home has been upgraded throughout and comes with a full-size washer and dryer. This brand-new community is only half mile from the San Tan/Loop 202 Freeway and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. The home is very close to a community pool, covered play structure, picnic areas, BBQ's and more.