1696 E BRIDGEPORT Parkway

Amenities

dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Location! Location! Location! Welcome home to the stunning lake views of the Lakes of Annecy in Gilbert. Enjoy direct access to resort living with amenities such as a Bahama Style Pool with Hot Tub, Grills, Palm Trees, Walking & Jogging Trails, Tree Lined Streets and Gated Community. Live in an Oasis of Luxury & Relax while enjoying direct Lake views of ducks, birds & fountains. Be the first person to live in this luxury townhome! Home is brand new. Custom Built, Energy Efficient, Smart Technology