Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1684 E Galveston St
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

1684 E Galveston St

1684 East Galveston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1684 East Galveston Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gilbert Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1684 E Galveston St Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Charming home in Gilbert! Great 3 bedroom + den home in the heart of Gilbert. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, carpet in bedrooms, tile throughout the rest of the house. Two-tone paint. Upgraded bathroom fixtures, light fixtures and blinds. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeways. All in the desirable Gilbert School District. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2529660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 E Galveston St have any available units?
1684 E Galveston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1684 E Galveston St have?
Some of 1684 E Galveston St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 E Galveston St currently offering any rent specials?
1684 E Galveston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 E Galveston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1684 E Galveston St is pet friendly.
Does 1684 E Galveston St offer parking?
No, 1684 E Galveston St does not offer parking.
Does 1684 E Galveston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1684 E Galveston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 E Galveston St have a pool?
No, 1684 E Galveston St does not have a pool.
Does 1684 E Galveston St have accessible units?
No, 1684 E Galveston St does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 E Galveston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1684 E Galveston St does not have units with dishwashers.
