Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1684 E Galveston St Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Charming home in Gilbert! Great 3 bedroom + den home in the heart of Gilbert. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, carpet in bedrooms, tile throughout the rest of the house. Two-tone paint. Upgraded bathroom fixtures, light fixtures and blinds. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeways. All in the desirable Gilbert School District. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2529660)