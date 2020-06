Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

STUNNING HUGE HOME IN BEST GILBERT LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN GILBERT!! 4 BEDROOM WITH MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. 2.5 BATH 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH HUGE OPEN LOFT!! HOME JUST PAINTED AND YOU WILL LOVE. NEW SIDE BY SIDE BLACK & STAINLESS FRIDGE, WITH BLACK APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP INSIDE LAUNDRY HAS GAS FOR WASHER OR DRYER/BOTH. HUGE BACKYARD FACES NORTH YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THIS HOME.....A MUST SEE!!!