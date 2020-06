1669 E JOSEPH Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

HOME IS BEAUTIFUL AND CLEAN 3 BEDROOM HOME ( ALL NEW CARPET AND TILE) WITH 2.5 BATH, GRANITE COUNTER TOP WITH THE ONE AND ONLY BALCONY WAS ADDED TO THIS MODEL FOR UNIQUENESS OF THE HOME. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE BIGGEST GREEN IN THE COMMUNITY WITH THE COMMUNITY POOL JUST OFF THE SIDE. VERY NICELY DONE YARD WHERE YOU CAN BARBEQUE OR INVITE FRIENDS OVER. EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, HOSPITAL, SCHOOLS, AND MORE. COMMUNITY SURROUNDING HAS ALL THE MOST WANTED AMENTITIES. COME ON AND TAKE A LOOK AT THIS JEWEL. HOME INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR (DOUBLE DOOR W/ICE DISPENSER), COOKING RANGE W/INDUCTION TOPS, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, 2 CEILING FANS, W/REMOTES,H2O SOFTENER, RO UNIT, WASHER/DRYER. OTHER UNITS RENTING HIGHER -ALL NEW TILES AND CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS.