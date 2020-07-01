1663 E ELGIN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

IMMACULATE! WELL MAINTAINED! UPGRADES GALORE! Upgraded cherry cabinets, upgraded laminate counter tops, upgraded flooring & carpeting. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. All the bedrooms & laundry room are upstairs. Master has double sinks and separate tub/shower. Beautiful maintenance free side patio yard w/Stained concrete patio & artificial turf. Sparkling community pool. Located in the coveted Village at Spectrum subdivision. 1/4 mile north of Hwy 202 South Loop(Val Vista Road exit) Easy access to wonderful shopping at the San Tan Village & to Mesa/Gateway Airport.