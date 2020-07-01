All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

1663 E ELGIN Street

1663 East Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1663 East Elgin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
IMMACULATE! WELL MAINTAINED! UPGRADES GALORE! Upgraded cherry cabinets, upgraded laminate counter tops, upgraded flooring & carpeting. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. All the bedrooms & laundry room are upstairs. Master has double sinks and separate tub/shower. Beautiful maintenance free side patio yard w/Stained concrete patio & artificial turf. Sparkling community pool. Located in the coveted Village at Spectrum subdivision. 1/4 mile north of Hwy 202 South Loop(Val Vista Road exit) Easy access to wonderful shopping at the San Tan Village & to Mesa/Gateway Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 E ELGIN Street have any available units?
1663 E ELGIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1663 E ELGIN Street have?
Some of 1663 E ELGIN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663 E ELGIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1663 E ELGIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 E ELGIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1663 E ELGIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1663 E ELGIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1663 E ELGIN Street offers parking.
Does 1663 E ELGIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1663 E ELGIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 E ELGIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 1663 E ELGIN Street has a pool.
Does 1663 E ELGIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1663 E ELGIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 E ELGIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1663 E ELGIN Street has units with dishwashers.

