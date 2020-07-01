1644 S Reseda Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home on a corner lot. This home offers many upgrades including upgraded carpeting, neutral paint throughout, tile floor in high traffic areas, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans. Separate living room, large family room and dining area. Upgraded and open kitchen includes granite tile counter top, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top stove, refrigerator, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes walk-in shower and separate bath. Covered back patio and synthetic grass, corner lot and home is across from oversized green belt. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.