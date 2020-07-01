All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1644 S Reseda Street

1644 South Reseda Street · No Longer Available
Location

1644 South Reseda Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home on a corner lot. This home offers many upgrades including upgraded carpeting, neutral paint throughout, tile floor in high traffic areas, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans. Separate living room, large family room and dining area. Upgraded and open kitchen includes granite tile counter top, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top stove, refrigerator, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes walk-in shower and separate bath. Covered back patio and synthetic grass, corner lot and home is across from oversized green belt. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 S Reseda Street have any available units?
1644 S Reseda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 S Reseda Street have?
Some of 1644 S Reseda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 S Reseda Street currently offering any rent specials?
1644 S Reseda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 S Reseda Street pet-friendly?
No, 1644 S Reseda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1644 S Reseda Street offer parking?
Yes, 1644 S Reseda Street offers parking.
Does 1644 S Reseda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 S Reseda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 S Reseda Street have a pool?
Yes, 1644 S Reseda Street has a pool.
Does 1644 S Reseda Street have accessible units?
No, 1644 S Reseda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 S Reseda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 S Reseda Street has units with dishwashers.

