Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished, seasonal, short term rental. Nice 2-bed. 2-bath townhome in Val Vista Lakes area. Unit is above 1 car garage. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Great room style kitchen and living room. Private balcony. Hi-Season (December through May) rent of $2300 plus tax includes all utilities. Off season tenants (May-Nov) pay $1300 rent and reimburse landlord for electricity over $200. $75 for optional Val Vista Facilities access (included in high season rate). Two months minimum applies.