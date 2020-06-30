All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1548 East Elgin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1548 East Elgin Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:03 AM

1548 East Elgin Street

1548 East Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1548 East Elgin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location, Location plus Community Pool! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse in the Spectrum at Val Vista Community! Just Minutes from Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment (San Tan Village, Discovery Park, Top Golf and so much more!) all with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Formal Dining Area/Breakfast Nook, Walk-In Pantry with Additional Storage and Half Bath Finish the First Floor. Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Balcony, Double Vanity, Huge Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 East Elgin Street have any available units?
1548 East Elgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 East Elgin Street have?
Some of 1548 East Elgin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 East Elgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1548 East Elgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 East Elgin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1548 East Elgin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1548 East Elgin Street offer parking?
No, 1548 East Elgin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1548 East Elgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 East Elgin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 East Elgin Street have a pool?
Yes, 1548 East Elgin Street has a pool.
Does 1548 East Elgin Street have accessible units?
No, 1548 East Elgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 East Elgin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 East Elgin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College