1548 East Elgin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Location, Location, Location plus Community Pool! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse in the Spectrum at Val Vista Community! Just Minutes from Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment (San Tan Village, Discovery Park, Top Golf and so much more!) all with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Formal Dining Area/Breakfast Nook, Walk-In Pantry with Additional Storage and Half Bath Finish the First Floor. Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Balcony, Double Vanity, Huge Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.