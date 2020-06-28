1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a loft Gilbert Wont last long! TEXT or Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Gardens Parcel



3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a loft. Enjoy a greenbelt in front of the house and gorgeous landscaping. Great community with all the amenities including 3 pools(2 Heated), Volleyball, Basketball, parks and lots of common areas. Dining area opens onto professionally paved patio. Great for BBQ's and entertaining. Located near lots of new shopping, entertainment & new 202 expressway.



Cross Streets: Power & Ray Directions: W on Ray, N on Sanders, E on Garden Circle, R on Constitution, R on Liberty, R on Avocet, L on Cannon, L on Longspur.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5128140)