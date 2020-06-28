All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800

1543 S Longspur Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1543 S Longspur Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a loft Gilbert Wont last long! TEXT or Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Gardens Parcel

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a loft. Enjoy a greenbelt in front of the house and gorgeous landscaping. Great community with all the amenities including 3 pools(2 Heated), Volleyball, Basketball, parks and lots of common areas. Dining area opens onto professionally paved patio. Great for BBQ's and entertaining. Located near lots of new shopping, entertainment & new 202 expressway.

Cross Streets: Power & Ray Directions: W on Ray, N on Sanders, E on Garden Circle, R on Constitution, R on Liberty, R on Avocet, L on Cannon, L on Longspur.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5128140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 have any available units?
1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 have?
Some of 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 currently offering any rent specials?
1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 is pet friendly.
Does 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 offer parking?
No, 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 does not offer parking.
Does 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 have a pool?
Yes, 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 has a pool.
Does 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 have accessible units?
No, 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 S Longspur Lane 21240800 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College