Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1500 North Sunview Parkway
Last updated August 2 2019 at 12:01 AM

1500 North Sunview Parkway

1500 N Sun View Pkwy · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1500 N Sun View Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. Very nice end unit in Gilbert's Sun View Patio Home community. 2 bedroom 2 bath single story with a 2 car carport. Features include a nice eat in kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Family room with fireplace. Bonus room (no closet) for added living space. Full master bathroom. Blinds and ceiling fans. Custom paint. Stacked washer/dryer. Covered patio, small backyard with grassy area and built in planter. Very nice corner lot. Close to community pool. Close to shopping, dining and the US60.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=605782102

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply(Sm Dogs- no cats.)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 North Sunview Parkway have any available units?
1500 North Sunview Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 North Sunview Parkway have?
Some of 1500 North Sunview Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 North Sunview Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1500 North Sunview Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 North Sunview Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 North Sunview Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1500 North Sunview Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1500 North Sunview Parkway offers parking.
Does 1500 North Sunview Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 North Sunview Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 North Sunview Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1500 North Sunview Parkway has a pool.
Does 1500 North Sunview Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1500 North Sunview Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 North Sunview Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 North Sunview Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
