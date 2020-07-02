1500 North Sunview Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport pool

Available now. Very nice end unit in Gilbert's Sun View Patio Home community. 2 bedroom 2 bath single story with a 2 car carport. Features include a nice eat in kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Family room with fireplace. Bonus room (no closet) for added living space. Full master bathroom. Blinds and ceiling fans. Custom paint. Stacked washer/dryer. Covered patio, small backyard with grassy area and built in planter. Very nice corner lot. Close to community pool. Close to shopping, dining and the US60.



Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=605782102



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply(Sm Dogs- no cats.)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.