147 E. Constitution Ct

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

AVAILABLE 5/16/19!! - Fantastic home for rent in Gilbert! This single story 3 bed/2 bath home features a formal living room, formal dining room, den/office, family room and an eat in kitchen. The home contains Pergo flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen has oak cabinets, all appliances, island, and built in desk area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, private master bath with double sinks and separate shower/soaking tub. Nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio, 3 car garage. N/S exposure. Conveniently located close to shopping, freeways, restaurants, schools. OWNERS DO NOT ALLOW CATS, ONLY DOGS UNDER 40 LBS!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2594698)