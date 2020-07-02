All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 147 E. Constitution Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
147 E. Constitution Ct
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

147 E. Constitution Ct

147 East Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

147 East Constitution Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 5/16/19!! - Fantastic home for rent in Gilbert! This single story 3 bed/2 bath home features a formal living room, formal dining room, den/office, family room and an eat in kitchen. The home contains Pergo flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen has oak cabinets, all appliances, island, and built in desk area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, private master bath with double sinks and separate shower/soaking tub. Nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio, 3 car garage. N/S exposure. Conveniently located close to shopping, freeways, restaurants, schools. OWNERS DO NOT ALLOW CATS, ONLY DOGS UNDER 40 LBS!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2594698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 E. Constitution Ct have any available units?
147 E. Constitution Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 E. Constitution Ct have?
Some of 147 E. Constitution Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 E. Constitution Ct currently offering any rent specials?
147 E. Constitution Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 E. Constitution Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 E. Constitution Ct is pet friendly.
Does 147 E. Constitution Ct offer parking?
Yes, 147 E. Constitution Ct offers parking.
Does 147 E. Constitution Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 E. Constitution Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 E. Constitution Ct have a pool?
No, 147 E. Constitution Ct does not have a pool.
Does 147 E. Constitution Ct have accessible units?
No, 147 E. Constitution Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 147 E. Constitution Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 E. Constitution Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College