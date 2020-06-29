All apartments in Gilbert
1463 E Lexington Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

1463 E Lexington Avenue

1463 E Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1463 E Lexington Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished bright & clean open space living fairly new home for professional or vacation stay. 3-bedrooms furnished with 3-Queen beds; extra room plus with queen air mattress can sleep up to eight. All utilities and internet included. Convenient and close to everything you need from shopping, restaurants, downtown Gilbert, parks, hospitals, to major highways within 5-10 minutes drive or walk. Professionally landscaped and cleaning services. On-site washer and dryer. Linens and towels, kitchen amenities inclusive. Please contact agent owner to confirm applicable rates and availability. Broker agent must show and/or be involved in transaction to receive referral fee. Please contact agent owner to confirm applicable rates and availability. Agent must show and/or be involved in transaction to receive referral fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 E Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1463 E Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 E Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1463 E Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 E Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1463 E Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 E Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1463 E Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1463 E Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1463 E Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1463 E Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1463 E Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 E Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1463 E Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1463 E Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1463 E Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 E Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 E Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

