1463 E Lexington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished bright & clean open space living fairly new home for professional or vacation stay. 3-bedrooms furnished with 3-Queen beds; extra room plus with queen air mattress can sleep up to eight. All utilities and internet included. Convenient and close to everything you need from shopping, restaurants, downtown Gilbert, parks, hospitals, to major highways within 5-10 minutes drive or walk. Professionally landscaped and cleaning services. On-site washer and dryer. Linens and towels, kitchen amenities inclusive. Please contact agent owner to confirm applicable rates and availability. Broker agent must show and/or be involved in transaction to receive referral fee. Please contact agent owner to confirm applicable rates and availability. Agent must show and/or be involved in transaction to receive referral fee.