1459 S Buckaroo Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath HomeatHigley and Rayin Higley Park. With 2395 s.f. this home has an open airy floor plan with large entry and formal dining area, through the arch to kitchen with island, granite, stainless steel appliances and huge Great room. Other amenities include 20\"tile, custom paint,ceiling fans, crown moulding, and anRV Gate.Spacious Den/office and Laundry and half bath complete first floor. Open stairway to second floor has loft with new laminate flooring. Master Bedroom is big but the Master closet should have its own zip code! Master Bath has double sinks, Shower and separate tub. Split from master bedroom is 2 bedrooms, one with a walk in closet and the hall bath has double sinks. Low maintenance yards. Community Pool, park and walking paths.Extended Garage has epoxy floor and 220 outlet. Close to Loop 202, restaurants, shopping and San Tan Mall. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. 5% tax/admin fee applied to monthly rental rate Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month per pet. Sorry no cats allowed. $1829 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable setup fee.