All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1459 S Buckaroo Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1459 S Buckaroo Trail
Last updated December 30 2019 at 5:16 PM

1459 S Buckaroo Trail

1459 South Buckaroo Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1459 South Buckaroo Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath HomeatHigley and Rayin Higley Park. With 2395 s.f. this home has an open airy floor plan with large entry and formal dining area, through the arch to kitchen with island, granite, stainless steel appliances and huge Great room. Other amenities include 20\"tile, custom paint,ceiling fans, crown moulding, and anRV Gate.Spacious Den/office and Laundry and half bath complete first floor. Open stairway to second floor has loft with new laminate flooring. Master Bedroom is big but the Master closet should have its own zip code! Master Bath has double sinks, Shower and separate tub. Split from master bedroom is 2 bedrooms, one with a walk in closet and the hall bath has double sinks. Low maintenance yards. Community Pool, park and walking paths.Extended Garage has epoxy floor and 220 outlet. Close to Loop 202, restaurants, shopping and San Tan Mall. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. 5% tax/admin fee applied to monthly rental rate Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month per pet. Sorry no cats allowed. $1829 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable setup fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 S Buckaroo Trail have any available units?
1459 S Buckaroo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 S Buckaroo Trail have?
Some of 1459 S Buckaroo Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 S Buckaroo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1459 S Buckaroo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 S Buckaroo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 S Buckaroo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1459 S Buckaroo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1459 S Buckaroo Trail offers parking.
Does 1459 S Buckaroo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 S Buckaroo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 S Buckaroo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1459 S Buckaroo Trail has a pool.
Does 1459 S Buckaroo Trail have accessible units?
No, 1459 S Buckaroo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 S Buckaroo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 S Buckaroo Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College