1447 E Mia Ln

Property it is ready!!New Paint, New Carpet. Beautiful and spacious home located in Vista Dorada, close to major shopping and freeway 202, walking distance to school. Home features 4 bedroom / 2.75 baths/ Formal living and dinning, high ceiling with beautiful stairway, one bedroom and bath Down stairs, kitchen has lot of cabinets.Center Island family room open to kitchen, ceiling fans throughout, large loft upstairs, For family entertainment, nice master bath, double sinks, separate shower and tub, backyard backs to greenbelt area.